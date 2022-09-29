Humid Thursday with isolated thunderstorms

This afternoon's thunderstorms have ceased and clouds will gradually clear through the evening. It will continue to be a warm and humid night if you plan to head out to Downtown Palm Springs for VillageFest.

Onshore flow will return Friday, pushing monsoon moisture back to the east and providing a break from the humidity for the mountains and desert.

Temperatures will trend a little closer to the seasonal average in time for the start of October. The drier air will be felt for a whole two days before humidity returns on Sunday, bringing the chance for mountain thunderstorms.

The latest drought monitor's details can be viewed here.

