Increasing clouds with high desert showers

After a day filled with sunshine, clouds are moving back into view as a weak low-pressure system moves across the state. This will maintain our cooler-than-normal temperature trend for the close of the work week.

As the trough of low pressure moves east, moisture will be pushed into Southern California, generating light showers over the mountains and High Desert. A drop of two can't be ruled out for the valley floor, but accumulation isn't likely.

A breezy offshore wind will be felt moving into Friday morning as skies quickly clear though temperatures will remain quite cool. Subtle warming will be felt through the weekend, but highs will drop into the low 60s once again on Monday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!