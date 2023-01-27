First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm to bring wind, rain, and snow to Riverside County

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Sunday, January 29th, and Monday, January 30th, as a winter storm moves into Southern California.

A Wind Advisory will take effect at 1:00 p.m. Sunday as west winds strengthen out ahead of the trough of low pressure. The strongest gusts will occur through the San Gorgonio Pass. Travel with caution.

A Winter Storm Watch will also go into effect Sunday afternoon. The main focus of this storm system is going to be the snow as incoming cold air will drop levels down below 4,000'. Light accumulation is possible on I-15 through the Cajon Pass.

