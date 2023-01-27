First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm to bring wind, rain, and snow to Riverside County

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Sunday, January 29th, and Monday, January 30th, as a winter storm moves into Southern California.

A Wind Advisory will take effect at 1:00 p.m. Sunday as west winds strengthen out ahead of the trough of low pressure.

The strongest gusts will occur through the San Gorgonio Pass. Travel with caution.

A Winter Storm Warning will also go into effect Sunday. The main focus of this storm system is going to be the snow, as incoming cold air will drop levels down below 4,000'. Light accumulation is possible on I-15 through the Cajon Pass.

Chance showers are expected in the desert on Monday. Up to a tenth of an inch of rainfall accumulation is possible for most valley cities. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday, 10-15° below normal for this time of year. Warmer days are ahead by the end of the week.

This article will continue to be updated by the First Alert Weather Team until the end of the weather event.

