Changes for the upcoming weekend

A trough of low pressure will move into Southern California this weekend, bringing various changes to our desert weather. Clouds have already begun to move across the Southland. Next up is the return of an onshore flow.

Winds will remain light for Saturday morning, which is good news for the many cyclists hitting the road for Tour de Palm Springs. However, winds will strengthen across the valley floor through the afternoon hours.

A breezy weekend but a more impactful wind event is currently timed for Tuesday. Don't let the wind blow away those Valentine's Day flowers! Next week will be notably cooler than what we've been feeling throughout this past week.

