Next storm system arrives Friday

More rain and snow for the Golden State! A low-pressure system is tapping into an atmospheric river bringing impactful wet weather to Northern California. As this system moves south, it will begin to weaken. Southern California will begin to see an increase in cloud cover tonight.

A Wind Advisory will take effect Friday morning for San Bernardino County mountains, and Riverside County mountains will fall under the advisory that evening. West to southwest winds with gusts up to 55-60 MPH are possible.

This system is warmer than the last, meaning more rain than snow for mountain communities. Snow levels will be quite high, above 8,000'. Flooding doesn't appear to be too big of a concern, thanks to the recent snowpack. However, the rain will add weight to the already heavy snow, which could have impacts on mountain buildings' structure.

Accumulation estimates aren't very impressive for the desert but don't be caught off guard by spotty showers into the night, tapering into Saturday morning.

The incoming system will keep temperatures mild on Friday, but highs will begin to climb again into the start of next week. Another storm system could bring another round of precipitation by the middle of next week.

