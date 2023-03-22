Skies clear for latter half of the week

This low-pressure system isn't done with Southern California just yet! Rain will continue from the coast to the mountains, and gusty wind will still be felt around the desert slopes.

The abundance of moisture delivered impactful rainfall and impressive snow totals. Idyllwild at 5,600' reported 10" of snow, while Big Bear Snow Summit has measured 30" so far! A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains until 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

Even with the return of more sunshine, temperatures will only be able to warm into the low 70s this weekend. That's more than 10° below average for the majority of the days ahead.

