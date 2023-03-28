First Alert Weather Alert: Incoming system to bring wind, snow, and rain to the region

A low-pressure system is already bringing impactful weather to the Golden State, but Southern California will stay dry until Wednesday.

The first weather alert to go into effect will be a Winter Storm Warning for Riverside and San Bernardino Mountains. Heavy snow and notable accumulation are expected above 5,000'. Snow levels will even drop near 4,000', or just below, late Wednesday.

The main event with this system will be the wind. A Wind Advisory will take effect for the Coachella Valley from Noon Wednesday through early Thursday morning.

A few drops may fall Wednesday afternoon, but the best chance for rain in the desert is Thursday morning. Accumulation will be considerably less than the last system but don't let it catch you off guard on your morning commute!

After quickly cooling into the 60s with the storm's arrival, temperatures will just as quickly warm up into the upper-70s and low-80s this weekend.

