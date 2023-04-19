Weakening wind and warming temperatures

Similar to yesterday, high temperatures peaked in the low 80s around the desert this afternoon. While things are heating up on the ice tonight in Palm Desert, temperatures will be cooling into the low 70s around 9:00 p.m. with mostly clear skies.

The trough of low pressure that delivered the cooldown and gusty winds is headed east. In its place, a ridge of high pressure is building in from the west. This setup will bring a warming trend and dry conditions to the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the close of the workweek and into the weekend. Highs are expected to peak in the upper-90s Saturday and Sunday. Stay hydrated if headed to the festival or spending time outdoors!

