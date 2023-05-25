Gusty winds remain through Friday

A trough of low pressure over the West Coast is responsible for the cool down we've felt but also for the gusty west winds that are now being felt for the third consecutive day.

A Wind Advisory will take effect at 5:00 p.m. for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass. Blowing sand across roadways could reduce visibility and make driving difficult. Give yourself extra time should an alternate route need to be taken to your destination.

Wind will continue to be a part of the weather story on Friday. A similar timeframe, afternoon and evenings, will bring gusty conditions to the desert.

Temperatures will remain mild for the month through Friday, then rebound into the holiday weekend. Make plans to spend time outdoors this weekend but don't forget the SPF!

Download the KESQ First Alert app here!