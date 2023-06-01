Mild temperatures to kickstart the month of June

Air quality around the Coachella Valley as of 3 p.m. was 'good'. Still, a Windblown Dust Advisory is in effect through 6 a.m. Friday as winds strengthen again this evening.

Credit: MGN

Gusty winds will be present once again tonight, but weaker than yesterday and for a shorter period of time. Winds will relax for Friday morning, creating a more comfortable start to the day.

Temperatures to kickstart this month are quite mild but will warm to the seasonal average of 100° for the weekend. Another closed low will move into California early next week, increasing onshore flow once again, and temperatures will cool back down.

Download the KESQ First Alert app here!