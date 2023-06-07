Skip to Content
Quick warm-up ahead of the weekend

today at 5:28 PM
Highs this afternoon ranged from the upper-80s to the low-90s around the Coachella Valley. An average high for the date in Palm Springs is 101°, so this is a bit of a treat for June in the desert.

The low-pressure system that's been responsible for the cooler air and windy evenings is now beginning to move north.

In the meantime, our evenings and nights will remain gusty along the interstate but breezy for the rest of the valley floor.

Temperatures will warm slightly ahead of the weekend, but yet another area of low pressure moves into the picture this weekend. Even with the warm-up, temperatures will remain below the seasonal average into next week.

