Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Mountain storms and rising temperatures

By
Published 3:55 PM

Triple-digit temperatures are back in the desert and for Palm Springs only for the third time this month!
The heat and humidity are creating an environment conducive to showers and storms. San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains are experiencing the output this afternoon.

High-pressure strengthening over Mexico is providing the heat as we close out the week and start the weekend. Temperatures will peak on Saturday near the seasonal average.

A low-pressure system will move into the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. This will bring a stronger onshore flow for Southern California and begin our next cooldown.

Wind strengthens on Sunday, and temperatures cool into the mid-90s for Juneteenth.

Download the KESQ First Alert app here!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Haley Clawson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content