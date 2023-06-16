Mountain storms and rising temperatures

Triple-digit temperatures are back in the desert and for Palm Springs only for the third time this month!

The heat and humidity are creating an environment conducive to showers and storms. San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains are experiencing the output this afternoon.

High-pressure strengthening over Mexico is providing the heat as we close out the week and start the weekend. Temperatures will peak on Saturday near the seasonal average.

A low-pressure system will move into the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. This will bring a stronger onshore flow for Southern California and begin our next cooldown.

Wind strengthens on Sunday, and temperatures cool into the mid-90s for Juneteenth.

