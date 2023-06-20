Getting Ready for Summer

Today is the last day of spring (astronomically speaking)! Temperatures today are sitting comfortably below the seasonal average of 105°F. We can expect temperatures today to peak in the upper nineties.

A trough of low pressure will continue to make its way closer to California and should arrive by Thursday. This trough will bring in some upper level winds which will help keep temperatures on Thursday and Friday slightly cooler than the rest of the week.

Temperatures this week will once again stay below average! This weekend, we will start to see a warm up into the low triple digits, which will stay with us into the beginning of next week.

It's looking like a mild first week of summer. Perfect for spending more time outside!

