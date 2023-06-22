Gusty winds persist into Friday morning

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Coachella Valley and Riverside County mountains through 6:00 a.m. Friday. Gusts could reach as high as 60 MPH along mountain slopes and through the San Gorgonio Pass.

Wind gusts around the valley floor will be weaker but still impactful to Thursday night plans. Gusts in excess of 30 MPH are expected. Use extra caution while driving around desert roads where visibility can be quick to drop due to blowing sand.

As low pressure moves inland, temperatures will remain mild for the season. High pressure will build in over the weekend, bringing a slow but steading warming trend to the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures will remain below the seasonal average through the weekend. Next week is a different story. Get ready for some of the warmest temperatures we've felt this year!

