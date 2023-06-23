Mild temperatures ahead of the final weekend in June

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 6:00 a.m. Saturday for elevated particulate matter from windblown dust. While nights will remain breezy, the strongest winds associated with the trough of low pressure are in the past.

Our desert temperatures have been running on the mild side, especially for June, thanks to the same trough. It's on its way out of the picture, and now a ridge of high pressure is building in from the southeast and will continue to do so through the weekend.

The big heat will be in Texas this weekend. Thankfully we won't be discussing record highs here in the Coachella Valley, but we will watch our car thermometers jump into the 100s.

Temperatures will continue to warm throughout next week. The final days of June look to bring some of the warmest temperatures we have felt so far this year!

