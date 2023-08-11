Gradual drying and warming to kick off this weekend

Temperatures today are once again quite mild. The consistent mid temperatures we have felt over the last few days is thanks to the moisture that remains in the atmosphere. We are still feeling the moisture with dew points in the 50s and 60s.

This weekend is the first weekend of Splash House this month. Although we will begin to see a gradual drying and warming trend start this weekend, temperatures will still be fairly mild and comfortable. Tomorrow afternoon will again see a high temperature in the low triple digits, below 105°F. It's going to be a great day to have some fun at the pool for everyone!

Looking ahead at the next seven days, we will once again be feeling temperature above the seasonal average. Temperatures will gradually climb with each day this weekend. Heading into next week, temperatures are forecast to be at or above average for much of the week.