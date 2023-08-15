Excessive heat and monsoonal showers ahead of moisture surge

There is a strong monsoonal set up over the Southwestern U.S. A ridge of high pressure is off to our east and a trough of low pressure is off to our west. Although both of these systems are several hundred miles away, this combination will help to bring some monsoonal moisture into Southern California through today and tomorrow.

Storms are expected to pop up over the mountains and high desert communities through Wednesday afternoon. While the chance for storms here on the valley floor remains lower, passing showers are likely similar to what we saw Tuesday morning.

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect tomorrow morning at 10AM. This warning will expire at 8PM on Thursday evening. Temperatures could reach as high as 115° during this time. Remember to practice heat safety at all times!

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for widespread rain this weekend. We are monitoring the development of a tropical system currently off the coast of Mexico. We are expecting this system to roughly follow the western coasts of Mexico and California. This system, combined with the aforementioned monsoonal setup, will allow for an abundance of moisture to make its way into the valley starting Saturday. We are forecasting rain this weekend going into next week as a result.

Temperatures will be on the hotter side for the next few days thanks to the Excessive Heat Warning. However, Friday we will begin to see a decrease in our temperatures. The greatest chance(s) for rain and storms will be Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be significantly cooler on these days as well, likely not reaching 100°F.

