Excessive heat and monsoonal showers continue today

An Excessive Heat Warning is currently in place. It went in effect this morning at 10AM and will expire tomorrow evening at 8PM. Temperatures as high as 115° are possible. Our friends to the west in the mountains are under a Heat Advisory as well.

The monsoonal moisture which has caused some showers over the last few days is starting to shift east. This will allow for some slight drying to take place through the end of the work week. We will see fewer clouds and rain chances.

The First Alert Weather Team is closely tracking the path of Tropical Storm Hillary. As of now, TS Hillary is expected to gradually strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches Baja California. After this, it is expected to weaken substantially and ride the coast of Baja California up toward Southern California. This forecast of based on the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center and the exact track and impacts of the storm are not set in stone. It is extremely important to note that the cone of uncertainty represents where the eye of the storm may be and does not represent the extent of the impacts of the storm!

Tropical Storm Hillary is still well over 1,000 miles away. However, we are issuing a First Alert Weather Alert for the Saturday through Monday in anticipation of impacts from Hillary. Regardless of the exact track, Southern California will be inundated with an abundance of tropical moisture. This will lead to widespread rain with the potential for flooding and gusty winds.

The next seven days have quite a lot in store for the Coachella Valley. Temperatures remain high under an Excessive Heat Warning through tomorrow. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for widespread rain. Temperatures will be significantly lower during this time (particularly Sunday and Monday).

