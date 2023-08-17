Keeping a close eye on Hurricane Hilary

Hurricane Hilary is currently a category 2 storm. We are expecting it to continue to strengthening rapidly over the next few days, possibly up to a category 4. However, soon after peaking, the storm will move into cooler waters and will being to rapidly weaken as it approaches California.

The first signs of the storms and rain to come will begin on Saturday. Conditions will deteriorate throughout the afternoon and into the evening of Saturday ahead of the main show on Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for not just Southern California, but also large portions of West California (east of the Sierra-Nevadas), Arizona and Nevada. Here in the Coachella Valley, we are looking at the possibility of over 5 inches of rain between Saturday and Monday. The watch (for the valley) will go into effect Saturday morning and is set to expire on Monday afternoon.

As previously mentioned, we are expecting a large amount of widespread rain. We could easily see at least 4 inches of rain here on the valley floor. However, areas in higher elevations could see over 5 inches. Anza, for instance, could see 7 inches of rain!

Friday will be a nice day, if not on the warmer side. Enjoy the weather on Friday and take the time to prepare for the inclement weather to come. Temperatures will drop significantly thanks to the all the moisture and rain. Temperatures will climb back into the triple digits likely by the middle of next week.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued beginning Saturday at noon and lasting through all of Monday. Expect widespread rain with the likelihood for flooding. We are looking at a significant rainfall event! Please take any necessary precautions and follow the First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.

