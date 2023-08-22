Humidity lingers, temperatures to rise through the rest of the week

Enjoy the relatively mild and below average temperatures! As we move through this week and into the weekend, we are tracking rising temperatures. As well, we are closely monitoring the chances for some showers around the valley come Thursday.

Tropical Storm Harold made landfall earlier today in southern Texas. While this may seem unrelated to our weather, it is responsible to the increase in moisture and storm chances we will see on Thursday. There is a ridge of high pressure over the Ark-La-Tex region. The clockwise flow from this ridge will funnel some moisture into the desert Southwest, leaving us with a higher chance for showers later this week.

The next seven days will continue to see a gradual warming trend here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will remain below average through Saturday. Sunday will begin to see temperatures closer to the seasonal average.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.