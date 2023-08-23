Moist Thursday ahead of a drier and hotter weekend

Tomorrow we can expect to see some higher dew points. Higher relative to today at least. Dew points today are in the mid to low 50's. The highest moisture levels tomorrow will be in the east valley closer to the Salton Sea. Dew points could surge into the 60's and possibly even into the 70's.

The increase in moisture is a result of a mix of monsoonal and tropical moisture. A ridge of high pressure will direct the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold into the desert Southwest, leading to storms more toward our east and a general increase of humidity here in the Coachella Valley. There is a chance for some showers to pop up over the mountains and/or high desert, but rain chances for the valley remain low.

The next seven days will be on the warmer side for the most part. Our average temperature for this time of year is 108°F. Temperatures will be around or above average. Thursday's high temperature will likely stay a few degrees below average thanks to the excess moisture.

