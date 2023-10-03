Warming and drying through the week

A ridge of high-pressure building in from the Pacific will aid in a warming trend that will last through the week. Winds will take on an offshore flow midweek, bringing a drying trend as well, increasing fire weather conditions.

Breezy conditions are expected around the Coachella Valley on Wednesday, with gusts near 20 MPH. Stronger gusts will be felt west of the San Gorgonio Pass. Overall, this is a weak Santa Ana wind event.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the week, peaking in the low 100s Friday and Saturday. The above-normal temperatures don't look to last, with a slow-to-cool trend persisting through the start of next week.

