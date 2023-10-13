Fall-like Friday ahead of a warming weekend

It's time for some Friday fun with mild temperatures to close out the workweek. Enjoy the fall-like conditions now because #SweaterWeather is not part of next week's forecast.

High pressure begins its move into Southern California on Saturday, warming temperatures into the 90s for the start of the weekend.

The good news is that the clouds will have cleared, making for great viewing conditions for the 2023 annular eclipse. The action will begin just after 8:00 a.m., reaching max coverage (just over 70%) for the Coachella Valley around 9:26 p.m. All the excitement will be over before 11:00 a.m.

Temperatures are on the rise through the weekend and into early next week, where highs will return to the triple digits. An average high temperature for Palm Springs would be in the low 90s.

