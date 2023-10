High pressure is building regionally, which means warmer and drier conditions in the Coachella Valley. Dew points this afternoon dropped as low as the teens on the valley floor. Here's a look around 4:30 p.m.

This stagnant weather pattern persists through the upcoming week. Temperatures should typically be between 90-92° for this time of year but will instead be 10°+ above normal. Overnight low temperatures will stay consistent in the low to mid 70s.