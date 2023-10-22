Winds bring cooler temperatures to start the week

The National Weather Service has implemented a Wind Advisory through 11 a.m. Monday. During this time, west winds up to 35 mph with occasional gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

Cool winds bring a dip in temperatures as we start the week. Expect daytime highs on Monday in the low 80s, with below normal temperatures continuing in the days following.

If you're lucky, clear skies may give you a glimpse at the Orionid Meteor Shower, especially if you're in an area of low light pollution. Best viewing is around 2 a.m. once your eyes have had a chance to adjust, but the peak is expected at 5 p.m. Pacific time, likely too early to catch much of the action.

Average temperatures for this time of year range from 87-89°, but we look to remain well below seasonable norms for the next week. Overnight low temperatures also drop to the upper 50s midweek.