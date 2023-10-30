Weakening wind and cooler nights

The High Wind Warning is being replaced with a Wind Advisory at 10:00 p.m. through Tuesday evening for the areas highlighted in tan.

The strongest gusts are in the past, but breezy offshore winds will still be felt through Tuesday morning, predominately through the San Gorgonio Pass and areas west of the desert. These winds will continue to weaken throughout the day.

As the wind weakens, there's a better chance for frost to form. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for San Bernardino County High Desert through 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, where temperatures could dip as low as 30°.

Halloween is shaping up to be quite nice for the Coachella Valley, with high temperatures in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will cool into the mid-70s around 6:00 p.m. when it's time to hunt down the best candy!

Chilly nights will continue through the work week with lows in the 50s. Afternoon highs will slowly warm into the low 90s for the weekend ahead.

