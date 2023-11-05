Calm conditions remain for Sunday, wind returns by Monday

Dry and warm conditions will remain through Sunday due to a ridge of high pressure. This is great news if you are heading out for the Palm Springs Pride Parade which starts at 10 a.m.!

An incoming trough of low pressure will increase our onshore flow by Monday evening. Wind speeds could reach up to 25-30 mph on the valley floor each evening through Tuesday. The First Alert Weather Team is assessing the need for a First Alert Weather Alert due to potentially gusty and dusty conditions.

Stronger winds will lead to cooler temperatures by the middle of the work week. Daytime highs are expected to settle into the upper 70s and low 80s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.