Dry and mild weekend

Seasonably warm conditions continue this weekend across the Coachella Valley. Sunday will resemble Saturday, with daytime high temperatures in the 80s and dry conditions.

Few changes are expected in the forecast through Tuesday, but as we make it into the middle of the upcoming week, wetter weather is expected for Southern California. An incoming Pacific system may bring winter weather to the Coachella Valley as early as late Wednesday. Snow for area mountains is possible.

The bulk of the incoming precipitation is expected for Thursday, though timing and areas of impact may change over the next several days. Temperatures will sink to the low 70s with the arrival of this system, a shift from our current warm and dry pattern.