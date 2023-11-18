Showers continue in Riverside County Saturday; clearer skies by Sunday

Rain is set to continue in the southland today; mainly for areas west of the Coachella Valley. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected for the Inland Empire and local mountain areas, which may pose travel concerns. Although rain is more likely for areas west of the desert, showers could push towards the valley if isolated thunderstorms become scattered.

Clearer skies are expected for Sunday as the low pressure system that ushered in this week's rain begins to push east. This passing low pressure system will lead to the return of Santa Ana winds by Sunday night.

The National Weather Service has called a Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley and area mountains as sustained wind speeds are expected to reach 20-30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. These strong winds could increase the risk of difficult driving conditions, low visibility and windblown objects.

Windy and occasionally gusty conditions are likely to remain through the middle of the work week as a subtle warming trend occurs.