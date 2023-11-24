Cooler temperatures for the holiday weekend

Clouds will continue to be a part of the satellite view around the Coachella Valley Friday night. Send your sunset photos to share@kesq.com!

Temperatures are dropping! A Freeze Watch has been issued for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino County High Deserts beginning late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Temperatures could drop into the upper 20s and low 30s in the the watched areas, including Joshua Tree National Park.

Temperatures will peak in the 60s this weekend around the Coachella Valley. Mild temperatures will continue next week when another low-pressure system looks to bring another opportunity for rain in the desert.

