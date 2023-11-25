Clear and cool holiday weekend ahead

Offshore winds are spreading drier air across the region; clearer skies are expected this weekend as there is less moisture in the atmosphere.

If you're heading out for Small Business Saturday, you may want to grab an extra layer as highs are expected to stay in the 60s. Sunday will be another cool day with overnight lows in the 50s.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Morongo Basin in eastern San Bernardino County due to temperatures that could sink as low as 30°.

Daytime high temperatures will warm slightly into the 70s by Monday. Temperatures will dip back into the 60s and the chances for rain will increase near the end of the week as a low pressure system strengthens.