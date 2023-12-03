Skip to Content
Warmer temperatures ahead

Today's infrared satellite shows plenty of cloud cover across the region moving in from the coast. More is expected to reach the Coachella Valley by Monday. Despite this overhead addition, dry conditions prevail for the extended forecast period.

Some may feel a light Santa Ana breeze over the next couple days as temperatures warm 10°+ above normal Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will switch directions by the end of the week as low pressure arrives, cooling temperatures closer to seasonable averages.

