A mild Monday followed by a midweek warmup

It'll be a cool start to Tuesday morning but not quite as chilly as Monday. Overnight lows will drop into the low and mid-50s around the low desert before quickly warming up with the help of sun-filled skies.

A ridge of high pressure over the Western United States will bring warmer-than-normal temperatures to the Coachella Valley through midweek.

High temperatures will climb into the low 80s for at least the next two days before a cooling trend carries us into the weekend. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking breezy conditions Thursday through Saturday, with Friday and Saturday being offshore winds. This will drastically drop dew point temperatures below 20° for the start of the weekend.

