Santa Ana winds bring elevated fire weather conditions this weekend

Wind Advisories have been issued from San Bernardino County south into Imperial County. They each start/expire at different times but are related to a Santa Ana wind event that will kickstart the weekend.

These offshore winds will favor areas outside of the Coachella Valley, but gusts in the low desert are still expected to reach 20-25 MPH on Saturday.

The offshore winds will usher in much drier air elevating fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning will take effect Saturday morning for Western Riverside County. Relative humidity will drop near 10%. Outdoor burning is not recommended as fires could spread quickly under these conditions.

Temperatures will be the coolest they'll be for the week on Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s. Highs will rebound into the 70s for the upcoming week.

