Rising chances for rain next week

While we continue to enjoy temperatures 5-10° above normal for this time of year and dry conditions, changes are brewing. Looking ahead with data from the Climate Prediction Center, the desert southwest is expected to get a heavy dose of moisture. Two different storm systems are expected to move inland over the next week.

We'll likely remain dry through the middle of the week, but chances for rain increase in the days following. Highest chances for rain are currently Thursday and Friday, though some scattered showers may precede that, especially in areas of higher elevation.

Temperatures will sink to the 60s for daytime highs by the end of the week, with overnight lows staying in the low to mid 50s.

Incoming rain is likely to impact holiday travel plans, so be prepared for changes. We'll continue to refine precipitation forecasts as more data comes in each day, so continue to tune in on-air, online, and with your First Alert Weather app.