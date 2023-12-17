Getting ready for rain in the valley

More cloud cover overhead today moving in from the southwest, but dry conditions continue Sunday. Spotty showers are possible in the mountains and for areas west of the valley Monday, but chances for rain will increase as the week goes on.

Locally, a few spotty showers are possible for valley cities on Tuesday. As the second system arrives, chances for rain locally increase substantially. Rain should taper as we get into next weekend, but wet weather across the region is likely to cause additional stress for holiday travelers.

As we receive more data, we'll be able to narrow the times of impact for the Coachella Valley, but as of now, Wednesday through Friday all have increased chances for widespread rain. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures in the 60s are expected by the end of the week.