Local Forecast

Clearer and calmer conditions for the holiday weekend ahead

The storm system that brought over an inch of rain and flooding to some areas of the valley is continuing on its path east this morning.

Light residual showers could continue in high elevation this morning before skies clear through this afternoon.

The departing storm system left plenty of snow at the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway!

Clearer skies and warmer temperatures are expected through the holiday weekend. That warming trend will continue through Christmas as temperatures settle into the low 70s!

Stay with The First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Tatum Larsen

