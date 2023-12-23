Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Sunny skies for the holiday weekend

By
Published 5:37 PM

Calm conditions have returned following wet weather! Sunny skies are expected for Sunday and Monday, with temperatures warming to the upper 60s and low 70s.

By next weekend, another round of wet weather is possible. Data from the Climate Prediction Center indicates California may be looking at wetter than normal weather looking 6-10 days out from Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure will help temperatures warm over the next couple days. By midweek, low pressure arrives, increasing cloud cover and winds. We'll continue to monitor chances for another round of rain as we approach next weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelley Moody

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content