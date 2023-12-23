Sunny skies for the holiday weekend

Calm conditions have returned following wet weather! Sunny skies are expected for Sunday and Monday, with temperatures warming to the upper 60s and low 70s.

By next weekend, another round of wet weather is possible. Data from the Climate Prediction Center indicates California may be looking at wetter than normal weather looking 6-10 days out from Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure will help temperatures warm over the next couple days. By midweek, low pressure arrives, increasing cloud cover and winds. We'll continue to monitor chances for another round of rain as we approach next weekend.