Sunny Thursday ahead of cloudy close to the week

A ridge of high pressure over the Desert Southwest has kept things comfortable and dry this week. The weather pattern changes this week, with an incoming front bringing rain and cooler temperatures to the final weekend of 2023.

Rain will move into Riverside County early Saturday morning but will favor areas west of the mountains for more notable rainfall accumulation. The Coachella Valley looks to receive some showers into the early afternoon but with amounts less than 0.10".

High temperatures in the 60s will carry us into 2024, where the First Alert Weather Team will continue to track an active weather pattern. Another chance for rain in the desert arrives Wednesday.

