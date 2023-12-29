Incoming system to bring rain and snow to Southern California

Rain will arrive in Western Riverside County on Saturday morning. Some showers could make their way through the San Gorgonio Pass, but accumulation in the desert would be minimal, less than a tenth of an inch.

Higher rainfall totals are expected west of the mountains. Keep this in mind if traveling for the holiday weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect early Saturday morning for both San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains. Snow levels will drop to 6,000' feet but with little accumulation that low. Travel could be impacted on the higher mountain roadways.

Coastal communities will see the biggest impact from this weekend. A High Surf Warning is in effect for San Diego and Orange County coastal areas. Everyone should remain out of the water. Stay off jetties and piers.

A series of low-pressure systems are in this 7-day forecast, but the most promising one for higher precipitation totals is not until Wednesday. Some light rain is possible early Monday morning, but it doesn't appear to be anything impactful to New Year's Eve plans at this time. The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated as the forecast evolves.

