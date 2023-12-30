Spotty showers to wrap up 2023

While we've seen more sunshine Saturday, it's possible you've also run into some scattered raindrops. We'll continue to see passing showers, primarily for areas west of us over the next 48 hours, but accumulation will be minor. Expect dry, cool conditions locally to ring in the New Year!

A Winter Weather Advisory stays in place in the mountains through 10 p.m. Saturday for areas above 6500 ft. in elevation. Accumulation below 6" is possible for areas above 7500 ft.

Looking ahead to New Year's Eve plans, Expect temperatures to top out in the low to mid 60s midday, followed by temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s by midnight.

We'll start 2024 with temperatures in the upper 60s. Another round of rain looks more promising for the Coachella Valley by Wednesday. We enter the first weekend of next year with mid 60s and dry conditions, but data indicates possible wet weather by next Sunday.