Cold mornings continue; subtle warming through the weekend

After a frosty start to Friday morning with lows in the 20s/30s, there is some warming in our future! Mornings will remain chilly, but afternoons will slowly reach the mid-60s on Saturday, then near 70° on Sunday. 70° is the average high temperature for Palm Springs. Cloud cover will increase through Saturday afternoon.

An incoming low-pressure system will track into the Pacific Northwest on Saturday. By Sunday, some light showers could make their way into Southern California but will favor San Diego County and somewhat of Riverside County mountains. The main change up for the Coachella Valley will be a breezy start to Sunday, with gusts near 20 MPH.

Temperatures will subtly warm through the weekend and throughout next week, climbing into the mid-70s by Wednesday.

