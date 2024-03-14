Weakening wind tonight; rain and snow move into the picture

The gusty winds felt this morning have weakened, and it is now just breezy for Thursday night. As a result, air quality has improved across the Coachella Valley.

Now, the focus shifts from wind to wet weather! A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains for elevations above 6,500'. Gusty conditions could make travel on slippery roads more difficult.

Isolated to scattered showers will occur across Southern California through Friday as a cut-off low continues to feed moisture into the region.

Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow but quick to rebound through the weekend in time for St. Patrick's Day festivities!

