Showers remain possible through Saturday, drier conditions to follow

Light showers will remain possible through Saturday evening due to a lingering low pressure system that is ushering more moisture into the region. Mostly sunny skies and drier conditions are expected for Sunday as the low pressure system departs east.

A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect for local mountain areas above 5,500 ft. through 8 AM Sunday. This weekend, areas between 5,000 and 7,000 ft. could see 1-3 inches of snow while areas above 7,000 ft. could accumulate 4-7 inches.

Temperatures will gradually rise into the low 80s by the middle of next week. Another incoming low pressure system is expected to bring another round of cool, windy weather late next week.