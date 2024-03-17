Sunnier and drier for St. Patrick’s Day

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Sunday although spotty showers will remain possible for local mountains and the High Desert. Today will be noticeably warmer than yesterday as daytime highs reach the upper 70s. This is great news if you have any outdoor St. Patrick's Day plans!

A Winter Storm Warning will expire at 8 AM for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains as lighter snowfall is expected throughout the day.

The chance for scattered showers returns Monday afternoon, mainly for local mountain communities, as a low pressure system lingers. Breezier winds are also expected to pick up midday, with gusts near 20-25 MPH, as our offshore flow strengthens. Fair conditions will return by the middle of the work week as high pressure begins to build.

Temperatures will gradually rise from the upper 70s to the low 80s by Tuesday. Seasonably warm and dry conditions will persist though the work week.