Pleasant midweek ahead of weekend storm

Pleasant temperatures are with us this Tuesday, running below average for the date. A bump in the warmth will arrive Wednesday and Thursday as a ridge of high pressure sets up over the region. Enjoy the weakening winds and sunshine while it's here.

A strong low-pressure system will move down the West Coast ahead of the weekend, strengthening onshore flow and eventually bringing rain and snow to Southern California. The first round of wet weather looks to arrive Saturday morning, though the exact timing is still to be determined.

This is going to be an active-weather weekend. Check back daily to learn the latest as the forecast refines.

