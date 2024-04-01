Warming temperatures through midweek

The weather system that brought rain and snow to the Easter weekend is headed east. In its place is a ridge of high pressure that will aid in a warming trend through the middle of the week.

The next chance to talk about rain in the desert arrives at the end of this workweek. Another low-pressure system will move in from the north on Thursday, strengthening onshore flow through the night. By Friday, showers enter the picture though amounts do look minimal at this time.

