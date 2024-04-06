Breezy Sunday, midweek warm up to follow

A seasonably cool weekend continues with daytime high temperatures reaching into the mid 70s. A troughing pattern increases onshore flow for Sunday, which means breezy westerly winds by the evening.

Those winds will begin to shift directions on Monday to establish an offshore flow. As low pressure continues to move east, high pressure will build, resulting in a long-term warm up. 90s are expected by Wednesday. Above normal temperatures look likely even 6-10 days out, according to data from the Climate Prediction Center.

After a few days in the 90s, upper 80s look to return by Saturday. Overnight low temperatures come up to the 60s. Conditions remain dry through the extended forecast period.