Gusty offshore winds followed by a big warm-up

A passing trough of low pressure is bringing the wind today! The gusty offshore winds we are currently experiencing will follow us through the evening, tapering into Tuesday. Despite the wind, temperatures were still able to warm into the 80s this afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s for the first time this year by the middle of the week. It's a big warm-up in a short period of time, but it will not last as the next trough of low pressure, set to arrive this weekend, will bring a cooldown along with more wind.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!